OIC Youth visit to Ganja city

13 December 2021 The Eurasian Regional Center of Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) organized the “Official visit of the OIC Youth to Ganca city” on 11 December.2021, dedicated to the 10th of December - “Human Rights Day”. During the day, the OIC Youth have met with the First Deputy of the Head of Ganja city Executive Power Adil Taghiyev, who welcomed them, informed about the history of the city and casualties and damage as a result of missile attacks, launched by Armenian forces against Ganja during 44 days war. The guests met with the families of victims of the mentioned missile attacks, visited attacked zones of Ganja as well as Mausoleum of Nizami Ganjavi, the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker. The representatives of the youth from the OIC countries participated in Special Edition Round Table Discussions, devoted to the topic of “Human Rights in OIC member states”. It should be noted that, the discussion part of the trip has been conducted as the simulation of the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC).

The representatives of the OIC youth were accompanied by Mushfig Jafarov, deputy of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis, who answered their questions. Acting Director of the ICYF-ERC Vusal Gurbanov expressed his thanks to the executive body of Ganja city and noted that, such kind of events play a significant role in the dissemination of unbiased information about the realities of Azerbaijan around the world.

The official visit involved about 43 young people from 23 OIC countries (Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Sudan, Egypt, Algeria, Maldives, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Jordan, Mali, Yemen, Mozambique, Nigeria etc.) living and studying in Azerbaijan.

Student from Sudan Musa Sisi shared his impressions from visit followingly: “It’s my first visit to Ganja. I am very grieved that I saw. The crime, committed by Armenian forces against civilians is unacceptable. I will inform our people that I was able to see here.”

Student from Pakistan Mobine Mehdi told: “I share my sorrow with my Azerbaijani brothers and sisters. Nevertheless I was astounded by braveness of the people of Ganja during the war. 10 December, as it is known, is celebrated as Human Rights Day. The goal of our visit to this city is just to inform the world community about the life of people, who suffered from the terror”.