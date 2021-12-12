Armenia does not allow delimitation process by using various pretexts – Azerbaijani FM

By Trend

The only way to avoid tension on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border is to start the delimitation process, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told reporters while commenting on the recent tension on the border, Trend reports.

Bayramov stressed that Armenia has not allowed launching this process by using various pretexts.

"Unfortunately, from time to time, Armenia makes provocations on the border," the minister added. "This is a very unpleasant situation."

"As a result of these provocations, people are dying," Bayramov said. "Armenia must understand that by resorting to such provocations, it will not achieve anything. It will result in severe consequences for Armenia. We think that Armenia must stop these actions."