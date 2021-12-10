Baku to host 11th Russia-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum in 2022 - MFA

By Trend

The 11th Russia-Azerbaijan Interregional Forum will be held in Baku in 2022, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

“We attach great importance to the development of interregional ties with other countries, in particular, with Azerbaijan,” Zakharova said.

The spokesperson added that the trade and economic cooperation with Azerbaijan is supported by 73 entities of the Russian Federation, 18 of them have agreements with Azerbaijan on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation.

“The Russia-Azerbaijan interregional forum is in great demand,” Zakharova said. “It must be held in Azerbaijan in 2022 for the eleventh time.”

Zakharova added that the visit of Governor of Russia’s Astrakhan Region Igor Babushkin to Azerbaijan was very successful.

“The opening ceremony of the Astrakhan business center in Baku was held,” the spokesperson said. “A program of measures was signed following the visit to develop cooperation between the government of the Astrakhan region and the government of Azerbaijan for 2022.”