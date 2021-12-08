Foreign military attaches, reps briefed on regional security, army reforms

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani defence officials and foreign military attaches and representatives have discussed military security, cooperation, reforms and the 2022 activities, the Defence Ministry has reported.

As part of an annual meeting held at the ministry's international military cooperation department, foreign military attaches accredited in Azerbaijan and representatives of international organizations were briefed about the regional military security, reforms in the Azerbaijani army after the victory in the Patriotic War in 2020, the measures taken in the international military cooperation field and activities planned in 2022, the report added.

Moreover, the questions of the participants were answered during the meeting.

The guests thanked the defence Ministry for the meeting and expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation.