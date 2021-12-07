Azerbaijan seizes over 137 kg of heroin on border with Iran [VIDEO]

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee has seized over 137 kg of drugs at the Astara customs checkpoint on the border with Iran, the committee reported on December 3.

According to a tip-off received by the operations and investigation department of the Southern Territorial Main Customs Office, a truck trying to smuggle a large amount of drugs from Iran to Kazakhstan via Azerbaijan was detained by officers at the Astara customs checkpoint, the report added.

During a thorough inspection of the vehicle, customs officers seized 171 rectangular packages stashed within the cabin, containing 137 kg of heroin.

As a result of the initial interrogation, the truck’s driver confessed that the drug was loaded on a vehicle in Iran under a prior agreement and had to be transported to Kazakhstan in order to be sold.

It should be noted that the confiscated drugs are assumed to be worth over AZN 16 million ($10m) on the European black market.