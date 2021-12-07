Each visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to country's districts aimed at their dev’t, increasing welfare of citizens

By Trend

Each visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the country's districts is aimed at their development, increasing the well-being of citizens, ensuring decent living conditions for residents of the most remote villages, Deputy Director General of Trend International Information Agency Sahil Karimli said.

"After the victory in the 44-day second Karabakh war, the Azerbaijani state is carrying out work on restoration of territories liberated from the occupation, a well a construction there. The country's economic potential is aimed at restoring Karabakh. On the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic creates certain economic problems. Despite this, districts of the country do not remain outside the development, large infrastructure projects are being implemented there, roads and social facilities are being built. No project has been postponed. All this once again testifies to the fact that issues of ensuring decent living conditions for citizens, increasing their well-being are in the center of the policy of the head of state," he said.

According to Karimli, the visit of the head of state to the Guba district is another important contribution to the development of the country's districts.

"During a visit to Guba district, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva took part in the opening of a number of industrial enterprises. The work of these enterprises will undoubtedly contribute to the further development of the non-oil sector. On the other hand, it will provide new jobs in the districts. The meeting of the head of state and his family members with local residents, the attention shown to their concerns, show that the state is always close to its citizens. The support and active participation of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in these creative works carried out in the districts should also be noted," Karimli said.



