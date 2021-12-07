President, First Lady view renovated settlement in Guba [PHOTO]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva arrived in the Guba region on December 6.

They visited and laid flowers at the statue of great leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Guba.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at Guba Olympic Sports Complex after reconstruction and major overhaul.

The head of state, First Lady and their daughter toured the complex.

Guba Recreation, Sports, Training and Education Complex was established on the basis of the facility. The complex will employ 200-250 people.

They viewed a swimming pool with the capacity of 340 spectators, 6,600-seat stadium, Chess Center and a hotel.

Moreover, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have attended the opening of Guba ABAD Factory enterprise for production of packaging.

Director of ABAD public legal entity Rufat Elchiyev spoke of the work done at the enterprise.

ABAD was established under President Ilham Aliyev's Decree dated 23 September 2016.

On the same day, Ilham Aliyev, Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at secondary school No1 constructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Birinji Nugadi village, Guba district.

They were informed of the work done at the school.

The head of state, the First Lady and their daughter toured the classrooms and studies of the new school.

Furthermore, the president has inaugurated the Guba-Gonagkand highway.

The commissioning of the 46km-long highway will ensure comfortable movement of 68,000 people.

the story will be updated.