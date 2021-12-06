Turkish Defence Industry chief: Azerbaijan interested in Hurkush trainer aircraft

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The head of the Turkish Defence Industry Committee Ismail Demir has said that Azerbaijan expresses interest in Turkey's Hurkush trainer aircraft, Trend has reported, quoting the Turkish media.

He added that efforts are underway for the "TCG Anadolu" landing ship to enter service in 2022.

"A project is underway to deploy combat and other UAVs on the ship. We hope to make progress in this direction in the near future," Demir added.

It should be noted that two Hurkush trainer aircraft manufactured by the Turkish company TUSAS had been brought to Baku for demonstration, Azertag reported earlier.

The demonstration flights of the Hurkush trainer aircraft were conducted on December 3 on the Distinguished Visitors Day held in one of the military units of the Air Force.

The ceremony was attended by Azerbaijani Deputy Defence Minister, Commander of the Air Force Lt-Gen Ramiz Tahirov, Turkish ambassador Cahit Bagci, military attaché Maj-Gen Zekeriya Yalcin, and others.

A briefing was given on the tactical and technical characteristics and working principles of the Hurkush trainer aircraft.

Then, the two fraternal countries' military pilots performed joint demonstration flights in the airspace of Azerbaijan.

Lt-Gen Tahirov highly appreciated the training of the pilots and wished them success in their future service.

In an interview with CNN Turk on August 14, 2021, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that during the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan received not only attack UAVs from Turkey but also other weapons – “Hurricanes”, military vehicles, “Cobras”. The president said that Turkey's defence industry is developing very fast, and, Azerbaijan also benefits and will benefit from it.