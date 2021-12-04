Azerbaijan, Bulgaria eye prospects of political, energy co-op

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Bulgarian counterpart Svetlan Stoev have discussed prospects of political, energy and cultural cooperation, the ministry has reported.

The ministers met on the sidelines the 28th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council held in Stockholm on December 2, the report added.

The sides stressed the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2022. They underlined the importance of strengthening cooperation in various fields.

The officials also expressed satisfaction with the current level of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria.

Moreover, the ministers highlighted the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor in ensuring Europe’s energy security and diversification of energy resources.

Bayramov briefed Stoev about the post-war regional situation, and the reconstruction carried out by Azerbaijan on the liberated territories.

Bayramov underlined that Azerbaijan has taken concrete measures to normalize its relations with Armenia in line with the norms and principles of international law.

The ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.