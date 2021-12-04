FMs of Azerbaijan, Poland hold meeting within OSCE Ministerial Council

By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau as part of his participation in the 28th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm, Trend reports referring to the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, it was noted that the Polish-Azerbaijani relations have the character of a strategic partnership.

Referring to the fact that next year will mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the ministers stressed the importance of holding relevant events in this regard.

Also, the sides exchanged views in connection with Poland's chairmanship in the OSCE in 2022 and in this context, Azerbaijan's cooperation with the OSCE, the priorities of Poland's chairmanship, including on cooperation between countries within the OSCE.

Bayramov informed his Polish counterpart about the regional security in the post-conflict period, about the steps that should be taken to normalize relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the implementation of trilateral statements, as well as the restoration work carried out by Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.