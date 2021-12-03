Azerbaijan’s parliament honors memory of servicemen who died in helicopter crash

By Trend

The deputies of the Milli Majlis (parliament) honored the memory of the servicemen of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service who died in the helicopter crash by a minute of silence at the recent plenary session, Trend reports on Dec. 3.

On November 30, at about 10:40 (GMT+4), a military helicopter of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat airfield in the Khizi district, as a result of which 14 people died and two were injured.

On the fact of the helicopter crash, the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan initiated a criminal case under Article 352.2 (negligent violation of the rules of flight and preparation for flight, leading to the death of two or more persons) and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.