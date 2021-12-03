Envoy: Israel highly values strategic co-op with Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Israeli ambassador George Deek has said that Azerbaijan and Israel have established a strategic partnership, which is highly valued by the Israeli side, Trend has reported.

He made the remarks during the press conference on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on December 2.

The ambassador stated that the ties between the two countries are much older than their diplomatic relations. The flags of Israel waving in the streets of Baku testify to deep relations not only at the state level but also between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Israel, the ambassador noted.

Deek noted that the Jewish community in Azerbaijan is one of the biggest in the world, adding that the Azerbaijani community in Israel is also quite large.

“Our goal is to strengthen strategic partnership with Azerbaijan through high-level meetings,” he said.

He emphasized that the opening of Azerbaijan’s trade mission in Israel has recently become the main achievement in the relations between the two countries. The ambassador stressed that the Azerbaijani flag is officially waving in Israel for the first time.

He expressed the hope that the opening of the trade mission will contribute to the opening of an Azerbaijani embassy in Israel in the future.

Moreover, George Deek underlined that Israel has always supported Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

Congratulating Azerbaijan on the victory in the Second Karabakh War, the ambassador noted that Israel actively provided humanitarian assistance to Azerbaijan, including a delegation of Israeli doctors involved in the treatment of Azerbaijani soldiers wounded in the war.

The ambassador also noted that Israel is cooperating with Azerbaijan in rebuilding the liberated lands. He underlined that Israel is interested in further development of cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan and Israel have been expanding bilateral cooperation over the years. It should be noted that AzerbaijaniIsareli cooperation is based not only on economic partnership but also on traditional historical, cultural roots and mutual respect and trust. Israel was one of the first countries to recognize the state independence of Azerbaijan and to establish diplomatic relations.

Moreover, Israel was among the first countries to voice support to Azerbaijan over its just position and its territorial integrity during the 44-day war with Armenia. In January, Azerbaijan expressed its willingness to involve Israel in the restoration of the country’s newly-liberated territories. Thus, Israel will build a buffalo farm in Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan region.

In July, Azerbaijan opened its first Trade and Tourism Representative Office in Israel.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $645.9 million in the first ten months of 2021.