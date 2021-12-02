Azerbaijan, Pakistan mull prospects of military partnership

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov and Pakistani Federal Defence Production Minister Zobaida Jalal have discussed prospects of bilateral military cooperation, the Defence Ministry has reported.

The Pakistani delegation led by Jalal, who also co-chairs the Azerbaijan-Pakistan joint commission, visited Azerbaijan on December 1.

At the meeting, the senior officials highlighted the rapid growth of Azerbaijani-Pakistani ties and strategic partnership, as well as discussed important military cooperation areas, the report added.

Hasanov provided detailed information about the activities carried out in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands following the victory over Armenia in the 44-day war in 2020.

Moreover, Hasanov thanked the Pakistani government and people for providing political and moral support to Azerbaijan's just position at all levels, as well as within international organizations.

The sides stressed the importance of the Azerbaijani and Pakistani leaders' friendly relations that positively affects the development of bilateral ties.

The ministers also discussed the development of both bilateral and trilateral military cooperation among Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Turkey.

Hasanov underlined the importance of joint military drills in improving the professional skills of Azerbaijani, Pakistani and Turkish servicemen, noting that efforts in this direction should be intensified.

In turn, Jalal congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the 44-day war with Armenia and restoring the country’s territorial integrity. Jalal also paid condolences over the martyrs killed in the war, as well as in the helicopter crash that occurred on November 30.

Jalal emphasized the importance of holding such meetings for expanding mutual cooperation between the two countries.

The sides also exchanged views on military-technical, military-educational, military-industrial spheres, and other issues of mutual interest.