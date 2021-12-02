Aliyev congratulates UAE president on Independence Day

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the country's independence, Azertag reported on December 2.

In a congratulatory letter to Al Nahyan on November 29, Aliyev said: "It is on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the independence of the United Arab Emirates that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I wish to cordially congratulate you, and through you, your people."

Aliyev expressed confidence that Azerbaijani-UAE inter-state relations and cooperation that rest on solid Islamic solidarity will continue to develop dynamically and expand based on the will of the two nations.

The president wished "happiness and success to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of the United Arab Emirates".