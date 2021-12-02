Azerbaijan reveals number of streets in Baku named after martyrs of second Karabakh war

By Trend

Some 41 streets in Baku have been named after the martyrs of the second Karabakh war, the press service of the Baku City Executive Power told Trend.

"Forty one streets are named after the martyrs, awarded the title of "Hero of the Patriotic War" and various orders by the relevant orders of the President of Azerbaijan," the message said.

During the Second Karabakh War, 2,907 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, seven people considered missing and 94 civilians, who died as a result of Armenian crimes committed against civilians, were assigned with the status of martyr.