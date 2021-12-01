Azerbaijan supplies liberated Lachin with water

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azersu OJSC has supplied with water military and civilian facilities in Azerbaijan’s liberated Lachin region.

According to the Coordination Headquarters, established to centrally address issues on the liberated territories, the effective restoration of the water supply systems of Lachin region began after the liberation of the territory.

The company reported that the necessary work is being carried out at water sources, main water pipelines and reservoirs, to ensure continuous drinking water supply, as well as aiding the civilians involved in the construction and reconstruction.

“Azersu’s specialists inspected the water sources in the region, the results of the taken water samples were positive, and it was decided to supply water to settlements from these sources,” the company reported.

Water lines with a total length of 13 km were laid to the facilities, providing them with drinking water. In addition, water towers were installed at three points.

Currently, water supply services for the Lachin region are provided by the Kalbajar water supply department.

Along with the region, there is an uninterrupted water supply to the cities of Shusha and Kalbajar, the villages of Hadrut, Talish, and Sugovushan.

Azersu continues to work to restore and reconstruct water supply systems in Azerbaijan’s liberated lands under President Ilham Aliyev's order.

Currently, the work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories. Azerbaijan will carry out the reconstruction on its recently-liberated territories in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.

Azerbaijan allocated $1.5 billion for the reconstruction of the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.