Azerbaijani helicopter crash victims to get martyr status

State Border Service Head Col-Gen Elchin Guliyev has said that under Azerbaijani legislation, the status of martyr will be assigned to the officers killed in the helicopter crash in Azerbaijan.

He made the remarks at a briefing held over the helicopter crash at the Garaheybat training center in Azerbaijan on November 30.

“The legislation provides for the automatic granting of martyr status to servicemen killed during military exercises,” he said.

Speaking about the wounded, Guliyev noted that the servicemen are in the State Border Service's military hospital. He said that their state of health is normal.

Guliyev stressed that the helicopter crash could not be attributed to any extraneous influence, adding that the reasons for the accident are unknown.

“Pilot Fuzuli Javadov had a great experience. He participated in the first Karabakh war. The helicopter was new and repairs had recently been carried out,” he said.

He emphasized that at the moment the black box of the helicopter is in the Prosecutor-General’s Office and the cause of the accident will be investigated.

Moreover, speaking at the briefing, First Deputy Prosecutor General Elchin Mammadov said that the investigation group, created in connection with the crash, was transferred under the management of Sanan Pashayev.

A helicopter of the Azerbaijani State Border Service departed from the Sangachal airfield to participate in the exercise and crashed while landing at the Garaheybat training center, as a result of which 14 were killed and two wounded and 14 killed.

Earlier, the Prosecutor-General's Office reported that all possible versions of the crash are thoroughly checked.

An inspection of the scene was carried out with the participation of management of the Prosecutor-General’s Office and the State Border Service, as well as forensic, technical, fire and medical experts. At the same time, the deciphering of the black box with the involvement of the specialists from the Defence Ministry is currently underway.

A criminal case has been initiated into the helicopter crash in Khizi.