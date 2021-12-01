Azerbaijan excludes outside interference in helicopter crash

By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office has excluded any outside interference in a deadly militay helicopter crash in Khizi region on November 30.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani State Border Service's 14 officers were killed and two were wounded in the crash at the Garaheybat training ground in Khizi region on November 30.

No "outside interference"

In a statement published on its website, the Prosecutor-General's Office said that according to investigative structures, "any outside interference" in the crash of the State Border Service's MI-17 helicopter conducting combat training flight at about 1000 on November 30 "is excluded".

All probabilities related to the pilot's negligence, any technical failure of the helicopter, weather conditions, as well as any other causes are being thoroughly investigated.

The scene was inspected by the leadership of the Prosecutor-General's Office and the State Border Service, as well as forensic ballistics, forensic medical experts, the Prosecutor-General's Office said.

Flight recorder found

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor-General's Office stated that a flight recorder of the military helicopter that crashed in Khizi was found.

The flight recorder is being inspected by the specialists attracted by the Defence Ministry, the statement added.

The Prosecutor-General's Office launched a criminal case under Article 352.2 of the Criminal Code (violation of flight or flight preparation rules as a result of which two or more people died) and other articles. The investigation was taken under Prosecutor-General Kamran Aliyev's special control.

"The investigation team consisting of specialists from the Prosecutor-General's Office, the Military Prosecutor's Office and the State Border Service interrogated Emil Jafarov and Ramin Adilov, who were wounded in the helicopter crash. The corresponding expertise on the case was arranged. The necessary inquiries were made," the statement added.

It added that the investigation into the case is underway and additional information about the investigation will be made public.