Envoy: Azerbaijan, Iran carry out important joint projects

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan and Iran are carrying out at least 15 important joint projects, Iran’s ambassador to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi wrote on his Twitter page on November 30.

The latest development of these projects was discussed during the meeting with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev on November 29, 2021, Mousavi said.

“Also, discussions on the effective meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran and the implementation of agreements in the economic sphere were conducted during the meeting,” he stressed.

On November 28, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi held a meeting in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, on the sidelines of the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO).

The sides signed a contract on the transportation of natural gas from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan through Iran.

“The document has been signed, and it is very important. It is a historic document. It shows again how deep Iranian-Azerbaijani relations are. Azerbaijan will receive Turkmen gas via Iran. This is a very good basis for trilateral cooperation and shows our intentions. The signed document is of great importance in terms of economic and energy security,” Aliyev stressed following the meeting with Raisi.