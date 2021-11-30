Military helicopter crashes in Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

A military helicopter has crashed in Azerbaijan, the State Border Service and the Prosecutor-General's office said in a joint statement on November 30.

"At about 1040 am today [November 30], a military helicopter of the State Border Service (GPS) crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat air range in Khizi region. As a result of the crash, there are dead and wounded among the helicopter crew," the joint statement said.

It stressed that the leadership of the State Border Service and the Prosecutor-General's Office are at the scene of the incident, joint investigative measures are being carried out.