TODAY.AZ / Politics

Military helicopter crashes in Azerbaijan

30 November 2021 [12:33] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

A military helicopter has crashed in Azerbaijan, the State Border Service and the Prosecutor-General's office said in a joint statement on November 30.

"At about 1040 am today [November 30], a military helicopter of the State Border Service (GPS) crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat air range in Khizi region. As a result of the crash, there are dead and wounded among the helicopter crew," the joint statement said.

It stressed that the leadership of the State Border Service and the Prosecutor-General's Office are at the scene of the incident, joint investigative measures are being carried out.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/212831.html

Print version

Views: 176

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also