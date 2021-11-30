Azerbaijan partly demines Aghdam Industrial Park area

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov has said that 74 of 190 hectares allocated for the Aghdam Industrial Park have already been cleared of mines.

The minister made the remarks in a post on his official Twitter page on November 29.

"74 out of the 190 hectares already allocated for the park have been cleared of mines, electricity and water supply systems have been installed," Jabbarov tweeted.

The minister stressed the economic revival of Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

"Economic revival has begun in the liberated territories. At the moment, the business environment for entrepreneurship is being created in Aghdam Industrial Park," he wrote.

Noting that great interest is shown in Aghdam and Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Parks, Jabbarov stated that entrepreneurs have so far submitted about 10 projects to the Economy Ministry to become residents of these industrial parks.

"The initial investment cost of the projects is about AZN 40 million ($23.5M). The projects are currently being evaluated," he wrote.

The creation of the Industrial Park is already underway under the general plan in Aghdam. It will be divided into social and technical zones and will have the food, light industry, services sectors, and big industrial enterprises. The bases for the sale of building materials and a park for vehicles will be created in the Industry Park.

It is planned to open the enterprises producing building materials, meat and dairy factories, establish a wine and feed production, produce and process fertilizers, organize the packing of agricultural products, produce canned fruits and vegetables.

Under the general plan, the territory of Aghdam city is 1,750 hectares and gardens will be created around the city on a 2,450-hectare-area. The smart social infrastructure will be established, 15 schools and kindergartens will be built in the city.

Initially, a big forest park stretching 125 hectares will be laid out in Aghdam. The Aghdam Canal, which is being restored, will pass through the city and water will drain into the lake that will be created here.

Aghdam's strategic and geographical location will expand the possibilities to turn it into an industrial center of the Karabakh region.

Aghdam was occupied by Armenian forces in the war in 1993 but was returned to Azerbaijan’s control following the signing of the November trilateral statement that ended last year’s war.