Azerbaijan to host NAM Parliamentary Network meeting in 2022

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

A meeting of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) will be held in Azerbaijan in 2022, Trend has reported, quoting the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry press service.

The NAM Parliamentary Network founding meeting was held at Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's initiative as NAM chairman in Madrid (Spain) within the framework of the ongoing 143rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova chaired the meeting.

The Parliamentary Network was established at the meeting attended by speakers, vice-speakers and MPs of the NAM member countries.

This marks a new page in the history of the movement and serves to develop inter-parliamentary ties.

Speaking at the event, the heads of the delegations of the NAM member countries, highly appreciated this important initiative of Azerbaijan as the chairman of the movement and emphasized their active participation in the work of the network.

Following the meeting, the Madrid Declaration was unanimously adopted. The document highlights the forthcoming contribution of the established Parliamentary Network to the movement's activities and the functions that it will perform. It is also noted that the next meeting of the Parliamentary Network will be held in Azerbaijan in 2022.

Azerbaijan joined the NAM in 2011. With the unanimous decision of the NAM leaders of 2016, Azerbaijan was elected as the chair of the NAM for the period of 2019-2022.

This year, NAM member states unanimously decided to extend Azerbaijan’s chairmanship for one more year until late 2023.