Azerbaijan once again achieves its goals at meeting in Russia’s Sochi - experts

By Trend

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev once again demonstrated maximum consistency and responsibility in the full implementation of trilateral agreements, the chief editor of the "Bak? x?b?r" (Baku news) newspaper, political expert Aydin Guliyev told Trend.

Russia’s Sochi hosted a trilateral meeting of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan on November 26. After the meeting, the leaders made a press statement. Decisions were made related to the launch of projects to open roads and railways.

Azerbaijan once again achieved its goals under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

According to Guliyev, in the post-war year, unlike the leadership of Armenia, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has always been distinguished by a constructive approach to meetings aimed at peace.

"One of the important features of the Sochi meeting is President Ilham Aliyev's high appraisal of Russia's efforts. President Ilham Aliyev, having sincerely appraised the trilateral meeting and the role of Russia, once again showed that the Armenian leader is leaning towards different formats with the intention of disrupting the negotiations and does not have full confidence in the Sochi meeting,” he said.

Guliyev noted that a special place among the significant calls of President Ilham Aliyev for regional peace and development in Sochi is occupied by the recognition of the borders and sovereignty of each other by the two countries, which have not yet fully recovered from 30 years of tense relations.

"In particular, the fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the opening of transport communications and repeatedly used the term "corridor" in his press statement is clear evidence of Russia's support for the Zangazur Corridor project," Guliyev stressed.

Also, according to Milli Mejlis (parliament) deputy Jeyhun Mammadov, Azerbaijan has always attached special importance to the development of mutual relations with Russia.

He noted that as a result of the successful policy pursued by the leaders of the two countries, today Azerbaijani-Russian relations are in the nature of a strategic partnership. The dynamics of the development of bilateral relations are very positive. The parties are interested in raising the level of development of relations in all areas.

"Currently, there are close economic, political and cultural ties between the two countries. The trade turnover between the two countries is growing every year, and both countries are very interested in developing economic cooperation. Seven roadmaps are being successfully implemented, covering most of the economic and humanitarian spheres between Azerbaijan and Russia. The dynamics of the development of relations between Russia and Azerbaijan also influenced the statement signed following the meeting," Mammadov said.

He also noted that the strategic level of Azerbaijani-Russian relations contributed to the implementation of the provisions of the statement of November 10, the reflection of the position of the President of Azerbaijan in the document without any conditions.

“One of the important points in the document, of course, was that the issue of prisoners or hostages, which the Armenian side always talks about, was not touched upon. Russia once again supported the position of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev," he added.

Analytics Department of Trend News Agency