Russia hopes to outline promising directions to normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan in Sochi - MFA

By Trend

The Russian side hopes that during the meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in Sochi, it will be possible to outline promising areas for the normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, Trend reports on Nov. 26 citing TASS, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.

"We, like all people who live in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Russia, the South Caucasus region, expect that the long-awaited peace and stability come very soon to the region," Rudenko said.

According to him, the meeting as a whole is aimed at summing up certain results of the past year after the signing of the trilateral statement [between Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders to end the second Karabakh war] on November 10, 2020, to see what has been done and can be done next to advance the peace process and the process of normalization between countries in general.

The diplomat also stated that in the process of settlement in the Karabakh region, there remain commonly known problems.

"They relate to the opening of transport communications, the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, where, unfortunately, we periodically witness certain armed incidents and even death of people," added the deputy minister.