Azerbaijan considers prohibiting servicemen from spreading information on social networks [UPDATE]

By Trend

In Azerbaijan, servicemen may be prohibited from spreading information on social networks,Trend reports on Nov. 26.

According to the information, this is provided for a new bill "on the Status of Servicemen".

Following the new bill, servicemen are prohibited from participating in strikes, sharing information about going on vacation on social networks, holding positions in elected bodies, joining political, non-governmental, religious organizations and trade unions, participating in processions, pickets, demonstrations, doing business, studying in professional, secondary specialized and higher educational institutions.

In addition, it is prohibited to travel abroad for permanent residence, to be engaged in political and religious propaganda, divulge state secrets, discuss or criticize orders and command instructions, give direct interviews to the media without the permission of the command, take actions (allow inaction) aimed at evading from the duties of military service, bring and use prohibited items or technical means (devices) on the territory of a military unit, as well as spread information about military service in social networks and online media.