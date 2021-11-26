Baku is safe city with developed infrastructure - head of IOM office

By Trend

Baku is a safe city with the developed infrastructure in Azerbaijan, head of the representative office of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Azerbaijan, Vladimir Georgiev, said at a seminar within the project entitled "Supporting the Establishment of a Regional Training Center on Migration", Trend reports on Nov. 25.

Georgiev stressed that the establishment of the Regional Training Center on Migration in Azerbaijan is of great importance.

"We thank Azerbaijan for its support in creating the Regional Training Center on Migration," head of the representative office said.