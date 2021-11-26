Azerbaijan condoles with Russia over deadly coal mine blast

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed his condolences to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the deadly coal mine explosion in Kemerovo region, Azertag has reported.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of casualties as a result of an accident at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in the Kemerovo region. On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincere condolences to you, the families and loved ones of those who died, and wish all the injured a speedy recovery," Aliyev said in his message of condolences.

On its official Twitter account, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry also extended condolences to Russia over the explosion that killed numerous people at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in Kemerovo region.

"We express our deepest condolences to the Russian people, families and relatives of the victims of the accident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the ministry wrote.

The death toll in an explosion at a coal mine in the city of Belovo, Kemerovo region, reached 52 people.