Russian FM to discuss situation in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh within 28th Ministerial Council of OSCE

By Trend

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will discuss the situation in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region within the 28th Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

Lavrov plans to take part in the 28th Ministerial Council of the OSCE in Stockholm on December 2-3.

The results and prospects of the OSCE’s activity in the military-political, economic-ecological and humanitarian dimensions of security, as well as the issues of assistance in resolving conflicts in the OSCE area, including in Karabakh region will be discussed.

Zakharova said that the co-chairmanship of the Geneva discussions on stability in the South Caucasus will also be discussed.

“Russia has prepared a draft declaration on the relevant topic of countering the use of the internet for terrorist purposes for the 28th Ministerial Council meeting and we hope for its support,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that in general, the work on more than 20 draft ministerial documents is underway, bilateral meetings of the Russian minister are planned to be held on the sidelines of the meeting of the Ministerial Council.



