Azerbaijan marks first anniversary of Kalbajar's liberation

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan marks on November 25 the first anniversary of liberation of its Kalbajar region from Armenia's almost three-decade occupation in 2020.

Under a trilateral ceasefire deal signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan on November 25, 2020, Kalbajar was to be returned back to Azerbaijan on November 15, 2020.

However, Armenia requested 10 days more for the withdrawal of its troops from the region. Azerbaijan, once again demonstrating its humanism and taking Russian President Vladimir Putin's request into account, extended the deadline until November 25, 2020.

The Armenian armed forces occupied the Kalbajar region on April 2, 1993, as a result of which 53,340 people fled their homes, 55 servicemen and 511 civilians were killed, 321 were taken prisoner, and thousands were injured.

At the moment, restoration work is underway in Kalbajar, new infrastructure is being created, the area is being revived. More than 71,000 residents of Kalbajar are eagerly awaiting the day of their return.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the war after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani Army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.