Azerbaijani leader, Russian deputy PM upbeat about ties [UPDATE]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk hailed the development of bilateral relations, during the meeting on November 24.

Discussing economic cooperation between the two countries, they noted that the trade increased by 7 percent this year.

They focused on the issues relating to the activity of Russian companies on Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, increase in trade, and mutual investment.

The parties expressed confidence that the Azerbaijani-Russian relations would continue to develop successfully in various fields.

The president and the prime minister also exchanged views on the activities, as well as future plans of the trilateral commission chaired by the deputy prime ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. President Aliyev thanked Alexei Overchuk for his efforts in this area.

They also noted that the soonest opening of transport communications between Azerbaijan and Armenia would contribute to stability and economic development in the region.

Underlining the Russian companies’ great interest in Azerbaijan, the importance of President Aliyev's support for this cause was emphasized at the meeting.

The parties noted that at the time of their meeting, negotiations are also underway between the two countries’ business circles.

Azerbaijan and Russia have mutual cooperation in different fields, such as economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. More than 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

Earlier this year Azerbaijan participated in a number of international exhibitions held in Russia. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia amounted to $2.6 billion in 2020, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner. Additionally, Azerbaijan is a major supplier of fruits and vegetables to Russia. The country ranked first in supplies of fresh and chilled tomatoes.

Russia also played a prominent role in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict resolution. The trilateral peace deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the 30-year conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh that along with seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the 1990s.