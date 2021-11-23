Aliyev receives new Chilean envoy's credentials [PHOTO]

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Chile Rodrigo Arcos, Azertag reported on November 23.

Ambassador Rodrigo Arcos presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan and Chile are cooperating within international organizations and in a bilateral format. President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of establishing ties between the two countries in trade and economic areas, emphasizing the significance of building cooperation between business circles. In this regard, the head of state noted the importance of delivering information about the two countries to the peoples.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Chile for its support in extending Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement until 2023, adding that Azerbaijan as chairman would continue to spare no effort to strengthen cooperation among the member states of the organization.

Thanking for the warm words, Ambassador Rodrigo Arcos said that his country is interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan. He also congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan`s successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Turkic States. Ambassador Rodrigo Arcos noted that Chile attaches special importance to relations with Azerbaijan, which has an observer status, in the Pacific Ocean Alliance, and expressed his confidence that closer ties would be established between the two countries in the post-COVID period.