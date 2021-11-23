President receives credentials of incoming Portuguese ambassador

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Portugal Jaime Van Zeller, Azertag reported.

Ambassador Jaime Van Zeller presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

They hailed the political relations between the two countries, pointing out active cooperation within international organizations. Good opportunities for the development of economic, trade and investment relations in a bilateral format were also underlined.

During the conversation, the sides touched upon the Azerbaijan-EU relations, hailing Azerbaijan’s successful cooperation with the member countries and other European institutions. They expressed confidence that during the tenure of Ambassador Jaime Van Zeller, bilateral relations would continue to develop in a very positive way.







