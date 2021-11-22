Iran upbeat about progress of trade relations with Azerbaijan

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Iran is satisfied with the development of bilateral trade relations with Azerbaijan, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has said.

He made the remarks at a meeting with visiting Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

Abdollahian said that economic potential should be used in trade, transport, energy and tourism sectors between the two countries.

Amir Abdollahian added that the restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories could be the start of a new page in economic relations between the two countries. Iranian companies are ready to take part in the reconstruction on the Azerbaijani liberated areas.

Abdollahian said that given the successful steps taken by both countries in vaccination, it is possible to simplify the movement of Iranian and Azerbaijani citizens and resume flights between the two countries.

He noted Iran's constant position in support of the territorial integrity of the countries and the invariability of international borders in the region.

After liberating its lands from Armenia's occupation in a 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Azerbaijan restored control over the 132-km section of the Azerbaijan-Iran border. The restoration of control over the state border created new opportunities and prospects for broader cooperation between the two countries.