Top official: Baku-Moscow friendship crucial for South Caucasus security

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev has said the Azerbaijani-Russian friendship is of great importance for ensuring security in the South Caucasus, TASS reported on November 19.

He made the remarks at the Baku-hosted meeting of the Russian-Azerbaijani expert council on November 19.

"The history of relations between the two countries has deep roots. The friendship between Azerbaijan and Russia is strategic cooperation and it is very important for ensuring security in the South Caucasus," he said.

The presidential aide noted that the current level of Baku-Moscow relations corresponds to the historical traditions of Azerbaijan and Russia and ensures mutually beneficial cooperation.

Hajiyev also stressed the great role of the Russian-Azerbaijani expert council for the development of the dialogue between the two countries. Meanwhile, he stressed that a third party can join the cooperation of Azerbaijani and Russian experts.

In November 2020, through Russia's mediation, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a ceasefire deal to end the 44-day war. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

Azerbaijan and Russia have mutual cooperation in different fields, such as economy, agriculture, customs, communications, high technology, and others. More than 230 intergovernmental and intercompany documents have been signed between the two countries and six "road maps" are being implemented.

Earlier this year Azerbaijan participated in a number of international exhibitions held in Russia. The Azerbaijani-Russian trade turnover amounted to $2.6 billion in 2020, making Russia Azerbaijan’s third-largest partner. Additionally, Azerbaijan is a major supplier of fruits and vegetables to Russia.