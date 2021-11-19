Azerbaijani, NATO experts eye military education

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani and NATO military experts have discussed military education under the Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP), the Defence Ministry reported on November 18.

The working meeting of the military officials was held in line with the NATO-Azerbaijan joint action plan to support the development of Azerbaijan’s military education system, the report added.

The military education specialists of the Defence Ministry and the Alliance exchanged views on the activities carried out in Azerbaijan’s military education field throughout 2021 during the meeting held at the War College of the Armed Forces.

The sides evaluated the planning and implementation of activities for the coming year and analysed new prospects and cooperation plans for the future.

Following the meeting, the guests visited the Azerbaijan Military Academy named after national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The officials discussed the future development of the military education system and a number of issues related to military education methodology.

Moreover, joint briefings on the experience gained in military education spheres were conducted.

Relations with NATO started in 1992 when Azerbaijan joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council. This forum for dialogue was succeeded in 1997 by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council, which brings together all Allies and partner countries in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Bilateral cooperation began when Azerbaijan joined the Partnership for Peace (PfP) programme in 1994. Thanks to regular participation in PfP activities, Azerbaijan has been able to contribute actively to Euro-Atlantic security by supporting NATO-led peace-support operations.

Azerbaijan’s participation in the PfP Planning and Review Process (PARP) since 1997 has allowed NATO and individual Allies to assist Azerbaijan in developing selected units to improve interoperability with those of the Allies.

NATO and Azerbaijan started work on a jointly agreed Defence Education Enhancement Programme (DEEP) in 2008 to integrate NATO standards into the teaching methodologies and curricula of the country’s Professional Military Education (PME) institutions.

In 2018, Azerbaijan asked NATO to also involve the Military High School, a pre-commissioning school, in DEEP.

Cooperative activities, reform plans and political dialogue processes are detailed in Azerbaijan’s Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP), which is jointly agreed upon.