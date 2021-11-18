Armenia shells again Azerbaijani army positions in Tovuz

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan’s military positions have again come under Armenia’s fire in western Tovuz region on the border with Armenia, the Defence Ministry reported on November 18.

From 1410 on November 18, the Armenian armed forces' units once again shelled intensively the Azerbaijani army positions in Tovuz region's Kokhanebi village "for no apparent reason". They fired from Shamshaddin region's Chinarli village, using small arms, the ministry said.

It added that the opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire. The ministry ruled out the casualties among the Azerbaijani military personnel.

It earlier reported that Armenia's armed forces shelled from Shamshaddin region's Chinarli and Mughanjig villages the Azerbaijani army positions in Tovuz region's Munjuglu, Aghbulag, Gosha, Kokhanebi and Asrik Jirdakhan villages from 1754 to 2252 on November 17.

It should be noted that seven Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and 10 wounded in armed clashes with Armenian troops on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Kalbajar and Lachin regions on November 16.