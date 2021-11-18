Azerbaijan still has problems regarding protection of children rights - head of state committee

By Trend

Azerbaijan still has problems in the field of protecting rights of children, the Head of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Issues Bahar Muradova said at the V All-Republican Forum of Azerbaijani Children held in Baku, Trend reports on Nov.18.

According to Muradova, there are still reports of early marriages.

"Another problem is violence against children," Muradova said.

She noted that special committees are functioning in the districts to combat these negative phenomena.

“The responsibility of parents is also an important issue of protecting the rights of children,” Muradova said.

The head of the state committee noted that measures are being taken in Azerbaijan to support children and their families who have suffered as a result of Armenian aggression.

"Work is being carried out within the framework of psychological assistance programs for children and their families," she said.

The V All-Republican Forum of Azerbaijani Children is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the State Committee on Family, Women and Children, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Regional Development Public Association and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The forum involves about 350 children who are distinguished by their activity, special skills and abilities, who have leadership qualities, and who are also participants in summer schools organized by the state committee.