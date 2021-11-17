Belarus eyes translating co-op with Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office into practical track

By Trend

We want to translate our cooperation with the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan into a practical track, the chairman of the Investigative Committee of Belarus Dmitry Gora said to reporters during his visit to Baku, Trend reports.

According to Gora, a memorandum of cooperation was signed in Baku between the Institute of the Investigative Committee of Belarus and the Scientific Center of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan on November 16.

“Specific areas of scientific, in particular educational, activities were worked out yesterday. In this context, the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan has a very rich experience. All this experience, this knowledge must be passed on to our investigators. The future of our departments depends on this. This is the key to successful work,” he said.

The chairman of the Investigative Committee of Belarus also noted that the memorandum defines the main directions, the main approaches in the scientific and educational spheres.

“All other issues are resolved in working order. During this visit, so far, we have already held, we can say, informal negotiations, where we come to concrete forms and methods of training our specialists. We exchange experience in many areas, including scientific literature and scientific developments," Gora said.

In addition, Gora emphasized the existing prospects for cooperation of the Investigative Committee of Belarus both in general with the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, and in the direction of the study of specific criminal cases.

"Now crime is acquiring an international character, but what worries us in the first place is cybercrime, i.e. high-tech crime. I think that we will cooperate and develop further interaction in this direction," he said.