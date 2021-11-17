First VP condoles with families of martyrs killed in Armenia-initiated clashes [PHOTO]

By Azernews

By Ayya Lmahamad

First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva has extended her condolences to the families and friends of the Azerbaijani servicemen who were killed as a result of another Armenian military provocation, Azertag reported on November 17.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families and friends of the soldiers and officers killed in the armed clashes on the state border as a result of another Armenian military provocation. May Allah rest the souls of all our martyrs and send patience to their families. I wish the wounded a speedy recovery. May God protect our homeland!" Aliyeva said in a message posted on her Instagram account..

Seven Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and 10 were wounded during military operations after Armenia's provocations on the state border on November 16.

The Azerbaijan-Armenia border tension has been observed since November 13, 2021, when several Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded in the attack committed by members of illegal Armenian armed formations near Shusha city on the Azerbaijani territory currently under Russian peacekeepers' temporary control.

The Azerbaijani army positions in liberated Kalbajar and Lachin regions have been under Armenian fire since the evening of November 13.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.