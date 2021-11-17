Two Armenians to stand trial in Ganja on terror charges

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Two Armenian citizens will stand trial in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city on terrorism charges, Trend reported on November 17.

The preliminary investigation into the criminal case of terror suspects Sargsyan Ishkhan Ashot and Rafaelyan Vladimir Otari has been completed, the report added.

According to the report, the criminal case materials were submitted for consideration to the Ganja Grave Crimes Court.

Earlier, both Armenian citizens were reported to be charged under Article 214.2.3 (terrorism committed with the use of firearms and objects used as weapons) of Azerbaijan’s Criminal Code.

Prime Minister Ali Asadov earlier said that Azerbaijan and Armenia exchanged 122 servicemen and detainees with the participation of Russian peacekeepers from December 2020.

Asadov underlined that Azerbaijan fully complies with the paragraphs of the trilateral ceasefire deal signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan in November 2020, which also envisaged the transfer of detained servicemen.

"With the participation of Russian peacekeepers, a total of 122 servicemen and detainees have been returned since December 22, 2020. Of these, 105 returned to Armenia and 17 to Azerbaijan," the prime minister said.

Referring to the 62 Armenian servicemen who were detained on the Azerbaijani territory after the signing of a trilateral statement, Asadov stressed that "according to all international laws they are not considered prisoners of war”.

"They were detained after the war, entered our territory with a subversive purpose, and the status as prisoners of war does not apply to them. However, Azerbaijan returned 29 of them to the Armenian side. Thirty-three of this group were convicted by our courts and will be held responsible," he added.