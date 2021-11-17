Baku vows adequate response to further Armenian provocations

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Baku has pledged a further adequate response to any military provocation against Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

"An adequate response will continue to be given to any threats and military provocations directed against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders," the Foreign Ministry press service said on November 17.

The ministry recalled that seven Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and 10 were wounded in clashes caused by Armenia's military provocations on the state border on November 16.

"We strongly condemn the continuation of the military provocations of the Armenian side, which acts from a position of revanchism. Responsibility for aggravating the situation in the region and creating obstacles to the implementation of the trilateral statement lies directly with the military-political leadership of Armenia," the ministry said.

The worst escalation of tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia was registered on November 16.

On November 17, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported that the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border has stabilized since the evening of November 16.

The Azerbaijan-Armenia border tension has been observed since November 13, 2021, when several Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded in the attack committed by members of illegal Armenian armed formations near Shusha city on the Azerbaijani territory currently under Russian peacekeepers' temporary control.

The Azerbaijani army positions in liberated Kalbajar and Lachin regions have been under Armenian fire since the evening of November 13.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied since the early 1990s.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.