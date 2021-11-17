MFA: Regional tension yet another military-political provocation of Armenia

By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has described the latest escalating tension on the state border with Armenia as the latter's another military and political provocation.

“In recent days, purposeful provocations have been committed by Armenia. This is another military adventure of the Armenian leadership. We do emphasize that the tension in the region is yet another military-political provocation of Armenia,” the Foreign Ministry press service said in a statement on November 16.

The statement stressed the steps aimed at aggravating the situation on the border purposefully.

“Thus, illegal visit of the former Armenian Defense Minister to the territories of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed and holding military meetings there, the concentration of about 60 personnel of the Armenian armed forces on the road leading to the Azerbaijani Army positions in Lachin, as well as intensive shelling of the Azerbaijani Army's positions in Kalbajar and Lachin by the Armenian armed forces show that the Armenian side is purposefully aggravating the situation," the press service added.

It underlined that Armenia's latest steps show that it is not interested in ensuring regional peace, security and border delimitation.

"All this demonstrates that Armenia is not interested in ensuring peace and security in the region, as well as in delimitation of borders with Azerbaijan. We do emphasize that the tension in the region is yet another military-political provocation of Armenia. The main responsibility for the current tension lies directly with the military-political leadership of Armenia,” the statement added.

It should be noted that the worst escalation of tension on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border was registered on November 16.

Earlier on the same day, Defence Ministry spokesman Anar Eyvazov confirmed that Armenian provocations on the state border become more intense on November 16.

Two Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded in Armenia's sudden armed attack on November 16.

The Azerbaijani army destroyed Armenia’s anti-tank installations and mortars in response to its provocations.

Moreover, "as a result of decisive measures taken by the Azerbaijani servicemen, the Armenian servicemen were disarmed and detained, a large number of weapons of various calibers, and a large amount of ammunition were seized as trophies," the ministry said.

It noted that from an operational and tactical point of view, the attack carried out by the Armenian military units seeking to gain a short-term superiority through large-scale provocations, as well as another attempt of official Yerevan to commit provocation completely failed.

The Azerbaijani army positions came under Armenian fire in a number of settlements from 1615 on November 15 to 0430 (local time) on November 16, the Defence Ministry reported earlier on November 16.

The escalation of tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been observed since November 13, 2021, when several Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded in the attack committed by members of illegal Armenian armed formations near Shusha city on the Azerbaijani territory currently under Russian peacekeepers' temporary control.

The Azerbaijani army positions in liberated Kalbajar and Lachin regions have been under Armenian fire since the evening of November 13.