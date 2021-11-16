Spokesman: Armenian provocations become more intense on November 16

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Defence Ministry Spokesman Anar Eyvazov has said that "Armenian provocations have become more intense today [November 16]," Trend has reported.

He made the remarks at a news conference held on November 16 due to the large-scale provocations committed by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan on the state border in Kalbajar ad Lachin regions.

"The Azerbaijani army takes adequate measures to prevent Armenian provocations," he added.

Eyvazov told the news conference that Armenian servicemen suddenly launched an attack at about 1100 (GMT+4) on November 16 to seize heights in this direction of the state border and settle on more advantageous positions to achieve military superiority.

He noted that the Armenian units, which concentrated additional manpower, military and special equipment, including artillery installations, at positions located in Basarkechar and Garakilsa regions, subjected to intensive shelling from small arms of various calibers, artillery installations and grenade launchers the Azerbaijani army positions in direction of Kalbajar and Lachin regions, attacked military posts.

"As a result of the attack, two servicemen of the Azerbaijani army were injured. The first aid was immediately rendered to the wounded. Nothing threatens their lives. In order to suppress the combat activity of the Armenian armed forces, Azerbaijani units located in Kalbajar and Lachin directions immediately took operational measures," Eyvazov said.

The spokesman noted that initially the enemy "movement was limited, the damage was caused to its manpower and combat assets. As a result of the decisive measures taken, the Armenian servicemen were disarmed and detained, and many weapons of various calibers and ammunition were seized. To suppress provocations of the opposite side, the units of the Azerbaijani army are taking adequate measures".

He said that the attack of the Armenian units, striving to achieve an advantage in a short time by means of a large-scale provocation, failed completely in operational and tactical terms.

"At present, the situation on the border remains tense, it is controlled by units of the Azerbaijani army. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry will inform the public about the situation," he said.

Earlier, Baku condemned Yerevan for the recent escalation of tension on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border.

In an official statement posted on the Foreign Ministry website on November 15, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said: "All responsibility for the current tension lies directly with the military and political leadership of Armenia."

The escalation of tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been observed since November 13, 2021, when several Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded in the attack committed by members of illegal Armenian armed formations near Shusha city on the Azerbaijani territory currently under Russian peacekeepers' temporary control.

