Azerbaijan’s parliament congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on being awarded with highest order of Turkic World

By Trend

Deputies of the Milli Mejlis (parliament) congratulated President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on being awarded the highest order of the Turkic world, Trend reports on Nov. 16.

According to the information, at the plenary session of the parliament on November 16, its chairman, Sahiba Gafarova, noted that by the decision of the Council of Heads of State of the Turkic-speaking countries, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was awarded the Highest Order of the Turkic World.

"In this regard, we congratulate the head of state and wish him success," Gafarova said.

The deputies joined in the congratulations and wished President Ilham Aliyev success in his future activities.