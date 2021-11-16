FM: Zangazur corridor to contribute to EU logistics efforts

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that the Zangazur corridor will contribute to the European Union’s (EU) reliable and secure logistics efforts, the ministry reported on November 15.

Bayramov made the remarks at the meeting of the EU Eastern Partnership countries’ foreign ministers held on November 15, 2021, the report added.

Bayramov stressed that the Zangazur corridor, as a key section of the East-West transport channel, will help the EU’s logistics projects within and beyond the Eastern Partnership program.

Highlighting the importance of the corridor, Bayramov noted that the unblocking of all communications in the region will significantly affect the growth of trade and transport via Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the partner countries.

The minister added that the new realities emerged in the region following the conflict; including the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, as well as, the fundamental rights of over one million Azerbaijani citizens.

Speaking about the rehabilitation of the liberated territories by Azerbaijan, Bayramov said that as a result, IDPs, whose rights have been violated for many years, will return home safely and with dignity.

The minister drew attention to the landmine threat in the liberated areas. He stressed that Armenia has to submit mine maps for those territories.

Bayramov emphasized the importance of changing the EU approach to the South Caucasus in the context of the Eastern Neighbourhood Policy to reflect the new reality in the area, as well as the post-conflict period's needs and goals.

The minister underlined that at the new stage, post-conflict political and financial support, including demining, communications, and confidence-building measures between the two countries, are among the areas that the EU could be effective.

He added that both the Eastern Partnership and bilateral initiatives should be based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of borders, as enshrined in the EU's Global Strategy for Foreign and Security Policy.

Following the meeting, Bayramov met EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of Azerbaijani-EU relations, key priorities, as well as preparations for the upcoming Eastern Partnership summit.