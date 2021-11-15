We saw how quickly Azerbaijan patches war wounds - Russian military expert

By Trend

We saw how quickly Azerbaijan patches the wounds of war, the editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko said during the "Problems of strengthening peace in the Caucasian region" press conference, following the Russian-Azerbaijani conference in the city of Shusha, Trend reports.

"Most of us first visited Shusha, this ancient Azerbaijani city. We saw how quickly Azerbaijan patches the wounds of war. A number of objects have already been restored in Shusha," Korotchenko said.

According to a Russian military expert, the purpose of the conference, which was held in Shusha for the first time, was to discuss the issues of resolving the situation in the South Caucasus.

"Our goal is clear - the region needs peace. Russia is also interested in this. Unblocking all transport communications and launching the Zangazur corridor will benefit all countries in the region, including Armenia. Delimitation and demarcation of borders are also important," he said.