States heads wrote new history at VIII Summit of Turkic Council - Kazakh analyst

By Trend

The heads of state wrote a new history at the VIII Summit of the Turkic Council, Kazakh political scientist, director of Alma club Islam Kuraev told Trend.

The Kazakh political scientist stressed that the summit was truly historic in nature, noting that within the framework of its work, the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council) was renamed into the Organization of Turkic States

“We must understand that if the organization receives the appropriate status in the UN, then its influence and strength will increase, and, accordingly, the voice of the Turks will have greater weight. Political aspects and strengthening of the positions of the Turkic-speaking states in the international arena are now on the agenda. I think that foreign policy issues will often be discussed collectively. The heads of state at this summit wrote new story. We all know that history is cyclical, and the time has come when the Turks once again demonstrate their unity," Kuraev said.

Kuraev also said that the breakthrough in the activities of the Turkic Council is associated with Azerbaijan.

"The victory in Karabakh and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan gave great confidence to the entire Turkic world. It was symbolic that Azerbaijan chaired the organization, because this country is a bridge between Turkey and the Turkic countries of Central Asia," the Kazakh political scientist noted.