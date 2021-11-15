New Armenian provocation reported near liberated Kalbajar

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Armenia's armed forces have committed another provocation near Kalbajar, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry reported on November 15.

Starting from the night of November 15, the Armenian armed forces units from Basarkechar region's positions in Yukhari Shorzha settlement fired at the Azerbaijan army positions in Kalbajar region's Zeylik and Yellija settlements, the report added.

For no apparent reason the opposing side, using various calibre weapons, sniper rifles, and grenade launchers subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijani army positions.

On the morning of November 15, Armenia's military units fired at an Azerbaijani tractor carrying out road works to restore infrastructure in this direction, and two Kamaz vehicles transporting supplies for the Azerbaijan army units. The equipment was damaged, but there were no injuries among military personnel.

"In accordance with the plan, the Azerbaijan army units stationed in this direction are taking adequate measures to suppress provocations of the Armenian armed forces, as well as engineering works carried out by them in combat positions," the ministry said, adding that the operational situation is under the Azerbaijani army's control.

The ministry stressed that Armenia's military and political leadership "will bear the entire responsibility for the consequences of any confrontation on the state border"

The escalation of tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been observed since November 13, 2021, when several Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded in the attack committed by members of illegal Armenian armed formations near Shusha city on the Azerbaijani territory currently under Russian peacekeepers' temporary control.

The Azerbaijani army positions in liberated Kalbajar and Lachin regions have been under Armenian fire since the evening of November 13.

It should be noted that Baku repeatedly made all the necessary proposals to Yerevan with regard to normalizing the post-war regional situation. Namely - to sign a peace treaty, to recognize each other's territorial integrity and to begin the delimitation and demarcation of borders.

About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed for five years in Karabakh under the trilateral cease-fire deal signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan on 10 November 2020. The signed agreement brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

Armenia still fails to withdraw all its troops from Azerbaijan under the ceasefire deal. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.