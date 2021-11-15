Azerbaijan thwarts another Armenian provocation in Lachin

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Army has thwarted another Armenian provocation in the Lachin section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, the Defence Ministry has reported.

Starting from the morning of November 14, Armenia’s military personnel and equipment gathered at the state border in liberated Lachin region to commit another provocation against Azerbaijan, the report added.

Under the predetermined plan, the Azerbaijan military units stationed in the area took immediate measures to suppress the Armenian provocation.

As a result of the operational measures by the Azerbaijani units, the adversary had to retreat and leave the area, the report reads.

The Defence Ministry added that the operational situation is under the control of the Azerbaijani military units.

Last week, Armenia made a similar unsuccessful attempt to commit provocation against Azerbaijan by deploying its 60 servicemen near the state border in the Lachin direction

The Defence Ministry has called on Armenia’s military-political leadership to stop such adventurism, otherwise, all necessary measures will be taken to suppress these kinds of provocations.

The ministry underlined that all the provocations by Armenia show that it is not interested in carrying out the delimitation and demarcation of the state borders with Azerbaijan via negotiations.

The ministry stressed that the Armenian military and political leadership is solely responsible for the consequences of any confrontation on the state border.

It should be noted that Baku repeatedly made all the necessary proposals to Yerevan with regard to normalizing the post-war regional situation. Namely - to sign a peace treaty, to recognize each other's territorial integrity and to begin the delimitation and demarcation of borders.

About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed for five years in Karabakh under the trilateral cease-fire deal signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan on 10 November 2020. The signed agreement brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

Armenia still fails to withdraw all its troops from Azerbaijan under the ceasefire deal. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.