Azerbaijani army positions come under Armenian fire near Kalbajar

By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani army positions came under Armenian fire near liberated Kalbajar region on November 13, the Defence Ministry has reported.

Starting from noon on November 13, the Armenian armed forces fired from their positions in Basarkechar region's Yukhari Shorja village at the Azerbaijani army positions in the direction of Kalbajar region's Zeylik village, using firearms of various calibers, sniper rifles and grenade launchers, the ministry said.

Units of the Azerbaijani army are taking adequate measures to prevent the provocation of the opposite side; at the moment, shooting in this direction continues, the report added.

There are no casualties among the personnel of the Azerbaijani army. The operational situation is under the control of the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces, the ministry said.

In the early hours of November 13, 2021, several Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded in the attack committed by members of illegal Armenian armed formations near Shusha city on the Azerbaijani territory currently under Russian peacekeepers' temporary control.

The Prosecutor-General's Office and the Interior Ministry launched an investigation into the case under various articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.

It should be noted that Baku repeatedly made all the necessary proposals to Yerevan with regard to normalizing the post-war regional situation. Namely - to sign a peace treaty, to recognize each other's territorial integrity and to begin the delimitation and demarcation of borders.

About 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed for five years in Karabakh under the trilateral cease-fire deal signed by Baku, Moscow and Yerevan on 10 November 2020. The signed agreement brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions and urged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

Armenia still fails to withdraw all its troops from Azerbaijan under the ceasefire deal. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city.